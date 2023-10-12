The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.