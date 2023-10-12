Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $198.16 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $198.16 million and approximately $84.76 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007429 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013402 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,738.32 or 0.99989214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01855228 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $20,829,176.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.