Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 1,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 912.2 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TCYMF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
