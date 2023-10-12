Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 1,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 912.2 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TCYMF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.