Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the September 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 2.02% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

TIVC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 29,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,268. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $1.00. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 638.47% and a negative return on equity of 204.39%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivic Health Systems will post -33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

