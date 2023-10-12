Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6.60 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.60 billion and $17.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00007232 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.88 or 1.00051874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.00244456 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $14,528,978.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

