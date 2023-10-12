Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 49,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

See Also

