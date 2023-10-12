Traders Purchase Large Volume of ASML Call Options (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 8,481 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $16.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $622.31. 836,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,435. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.98 and its 200 day moving average is $668.02.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.