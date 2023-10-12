Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

TZOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 63,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,616. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,622,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 505,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,454 over the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

