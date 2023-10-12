Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 59,473 shares trading hands.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.