Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 59,473 shares trading hands.
Trilogy Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
