TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

TTEC has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. TTEC has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

