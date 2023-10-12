U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Up 10.8%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.25. 603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

