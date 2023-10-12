Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $545,356.10 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,818.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00798540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00125578 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,102,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14621174 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $631,871.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

