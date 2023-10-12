Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.08

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 267336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.