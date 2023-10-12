Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.81

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 19330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UHT

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 197.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 442.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.