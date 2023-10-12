V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,164. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

