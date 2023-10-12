VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 293,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,979. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

