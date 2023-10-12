VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 68,160 shares.The stock last traded at $76.40 and had previously closed at $77.52.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

