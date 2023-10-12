Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,599,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.43. 400,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,542. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

