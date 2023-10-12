Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,228,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

