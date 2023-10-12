Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.1% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,907. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.