Velas Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $638,562.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00034187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,509,933,717 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,933,715 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

