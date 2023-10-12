VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 147,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 53,044 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEON. New Street Research initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

