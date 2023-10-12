Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 751031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

