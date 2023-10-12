Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. 229,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.47. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

