Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.33

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 433531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

