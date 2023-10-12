Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of Volcon stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,830. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 1,714.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,201.17%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volcon will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

About Volcon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Volcon by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

