Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.33

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.33, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $355.48 million for the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

