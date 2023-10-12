Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $1,118,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 138,333 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,671. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

