Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,788 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

