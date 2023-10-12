Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 64,680 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

