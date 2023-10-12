Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,366 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 62,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,011. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

