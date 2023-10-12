Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,366 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIGFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 62,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,011. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.