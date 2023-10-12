Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,261 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

