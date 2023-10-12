Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.11. 365,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $244.85 and a twelve month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

