Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 751,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,911. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

