Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84,867 Shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,867 shares during the period. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Sustainable Income ETF alerts:

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HSUN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

About Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Sustainable Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.