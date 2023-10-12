Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.56. 1,928,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,118. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.