Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,805. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

