Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,463. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

