WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.0899 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $238,520.88 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars.

