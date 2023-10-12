Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $36.14 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $477.18. 1,236,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

