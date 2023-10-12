WNS (NYSE:WNS) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) Critical Contrast

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% WNS 10.71% 21.61% 11.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 5 0 2.83 WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $7.44, indicating a potential upside of 275.63%. WNS has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.58%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than WNS.

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and WNS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 2.26 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -0.86 WNS $1.26 billion 2.56 $137.31 million $2.67 25.36

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats FiscalNote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

