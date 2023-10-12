WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $300.70 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $300.70 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,437,392 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

