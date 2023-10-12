WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $564.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.03 and a 200-day moving average of $529.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

