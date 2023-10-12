WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,577,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,122,014. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

