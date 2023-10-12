WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 8,083,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,076,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

