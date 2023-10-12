XRUN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,772.11 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. XRUN has a market cap of $3.12 million and $38,772.11 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

