XSGD Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. XSGD has a total market cap of $27.13 million and approximately $382,410.37 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002733 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,098,661 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

