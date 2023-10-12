XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Trading Up 2.7%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 6,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of XWELL in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. XWELL had a negative net margin of 95.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XWELL, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of XWELL during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XWELL during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XWELL in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

