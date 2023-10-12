Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 1,733,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,963. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

