Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 1,070 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ASR traded down $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average is $277.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

